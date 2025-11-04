Menu
Andhra government suspends teacher for making students massage her legs

In a video that has gone viral, the teacher Y Sujatha was seen casually stretching her legs in the school in Bandapalli village and talking on her phone while the minor students pressed her legs.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:06 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 17:06 IST
India NewsViral videoteacherandhra

