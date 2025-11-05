<p class="bodytext">A comfort zone restricts one from taking the road less travelled. Divine powers want humans to live freely, in abundance. Behind landmark innovations were the persons who crossed the edge. A bird cannot spread its wings while bound in the cage, and an inhibiting mindset is anathema to a free soul. The ‘safety first’ tag impinges on the free play of verve and creativity. Staying embedded in the self-same territory disables one from partaking of the myriad beauties nature has to offer – exhilarating landscapes, the rustling of the trees, the unheard melodies, the tweeting of birds, et al. The box thinker has no idea about the customs, folkways, and stories that kept generations kicking. Normative boundaries irk the creative folks determined to explore the unknown frontiers. Undeterred by the boycotting of sorts by the society for leaving others behind and perils at every stage, they keep heading towards the edge and beyond, relishing a broad, clearer and fulfilling view.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Norms, rules, precepts, and guidelines in all realms serve as a rule of thumb for the mediocre mindsets who can see reality only in terms of do or don’t, black or white; they are rendered clueless when faced with a plethora of shades in-between.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It never occurs to them that with a critical patient on the operation table, the well-meaning surgeons may have divergent opinions. Knowing that all guidelines of all descriptions are at best advisories with a postscript that necessary changes can always be made, the seeker with a mission shall bypass the rule without compunction if it is perceived as an encumbrance to the voice of conscience.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apropos of a fully loaded donkey in the hills traversing a narrow pathway. Rather than the safer rocky side, it reflexively moves along the precarious cliff side. We do not know why it is attracted to the edge; maybe the broad, intriguing expansive view of flora & fauna downhill satisfies its curiosity. We get scared that it may skid anytime.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Yet the confident, carefree donkey, with steadfast resolve and its hooves firmly grounded in the rugged terrain, keeps moving onwards. Mind that in the perilous hills, more people than donkeys slip into the ditch.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The line demarcating life and death is thin, and nothing can be taken for granted. Life on the edge has a message that without pondering over the past or future, both non-existent, each moment needs to be enjoyed till the sunset of life.</p>