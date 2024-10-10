Home
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet pays tribute to Ratan Tata

Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the Cabinet meeting recalled how the tycoon rendered his services and helped the nation to move forward.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:24 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 14:24 IST
