Andhra Pradesh Cabinet pays tribute to Ratan Tata

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a> Cabinet met at the state secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday and paid rich tributes to the legendary businessman, Ratan Tata, who passed away on 9 October 2024.</p><p>Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the Cabinet meeting recalled how the tycoon rendered his services and helped the nation to move forward. </p><p>Naidu said that Ratan Tata has created a great brand for the company with value-based business and emphasized that the Padma Vibhushan recipient, Ratan Tata, not only created wealth but also ensured that it reached all sections of society.</p> .<p>The passing away of Ratan Tata created a great vacuum not only in the business world but in the whole country as well, Naidu said. </p><p>The cabinet observed two minutes of silence in memory of the legend. Later, the chief minister garlanded the Ratan Tata's portrait.</p><p>The cabinet did not take up any items in the agenda and the Chief Minister along with the Minister for IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, later left for Mumbai to attend the last rites of this great personality.</p>