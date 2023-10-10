Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM chairs high-level meeting on Krishna river water issue

The state government has decided to move the Supreme Court in the wake of the gazette being released incorporating the Birjesh Kumar tribunal's directions.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 06:53 IST

Follow Us

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday chaired a high-level meeting on the Krishna river water issue in the wake of the Union Cabinet issuing terms of reference to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II (KWDT-II).

The state government has decided to move the Supreme Court in the wake of the gazette being released incorporating the Birjesh Kumar tribunal's directions.

The chief minister brainstormed with irrigation officials and legal experts and deliberated extensively on the earlier distribution plan of the Krishna river water, an official statement said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court over this issue, terming the latest developments of issuing the terms of reference and the release of the gazette as detrimental to the state.

Officials highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act mandates that the Krishna river waters apportionment should adhere to the distribution plan implemented before the bifurcation of the state.

The chief minister directed the officials to work towards protecting the interests of the state without compromise, including addressing letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 06:53 IST)
India NewsAndhra PradeshYS Jaganmohan ReddyKrishna River

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT