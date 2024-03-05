Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy launches 'Vision Visakha': Rs 1,05,000 crore investment over 10 years to make Vizag 'best liveable city in world'

Hyderabad: Unveiling 'Vision Visakha' -- a comprehensive plan for the next five years to develop Visakhapatnam over the next decade into a megacity on the East coast -- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said Visakhapatnam city needs to be developed as the growth engine that would contribute to all round prosperity of the state in the coming years.

The Andhra Chief Minister took centre stage at the 'Development Dialogue' in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, where he unveiled ‘Vision Visakha’ to make Vizag not only the "most sought-after investment destination" but also one of the 'best liveable cities in the world".

He also proposed investment to the tune of Rs 1,05,000 crore over the next 10 years to enhance the robustness of connectivity, physical and social infrastructure, industry landscape, and sustainability.