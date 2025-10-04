<p>Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Saturday launched the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme in NTR district, offering annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to more than 2.9 lakh eligible autorickshaw, cab and maxi cab drivers.</p>.<p>The scheme is aimed at supporting drivers whose livelihoods have been affected by the ‘Stree Shakti’ initiative, which provides free bus travel for women in select APSRTC services.</p>.YS Sharmila slams Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu as ‘RSS propagandist’.<p>For 2025–26, the state government will disburse Rs 436 crore directly into the accounts of over 2.9 lakh beneficiaries.</p>.<p>Naidu formally launched the scheme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada in the presence of beneficiaries and officials.</p>