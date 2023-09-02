Home
Andhra Pradesh CM pays homage to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his death anniversary

Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:39 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday paid homage to his father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on his 14th death anniversary at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

Accompanied by his mother Y S Vijayamma, wife Y S Bharati Reddy, relatives and others, Reddy participated in a prayer meeting at YSR Ghat which houses the former Chief Minister's tomb.

"Father, the vacuum you left can never be filled. Though you are not physically present with us, you are a leader who lives in the hearts of people eternally," posted Reddy on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chief Minister highlighted that people's love and affection towards Rajasekhar Reddy stood as a rock of support for him, and observed that his father's ambitions of welfare and overall development are guiding him.

Several YSRCP leaders, ministers and scores of people across the state paid rich tributes to the former Chief Minister, including donating blood in some places.

(Published 02 September 2023, 10:39 IST)
India NewsAndhra PradeshY S Jagan Mohan ReddyKadapaY S Rajasekhar Reddy

