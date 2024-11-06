Home
Andhra Pradesh drone policy should be best in country, CM N Chandrababu Naidu tells officials

The CM noted that drones should be used by government departments as much as possible, and called for the development of Amaravati as the drone capital of the country.
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 09:39 IST

