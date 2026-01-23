Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to go Australia way? Government forms panel to study social media curbs for children under 16

The Australian government has brought out legislation that would set an age limit of 16 years for children to start using social media.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us