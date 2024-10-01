Andhra Pradesh notifies new liquor policy including allowing private retailers, targets Rs 5,500 crore revenue

<p>Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday notified a new liquor policy, allowing private retailers to sell spirits on the lines of Haryana and others with the state expecting to rake in Rs 5,500 crore in revenue.</p>.<p>In a complete overhaul of excise policy based on best practices from other states, Andhra Pradesh has decided retail of liquor to be privatised with 3,736 retail shops notified across the state.</p>.<p>The new policy will take effect from October 12, 2024, as per the notification by the state government. </p>