Andhra Pradesh parties vow to support NDA's VP candidate

<p>Hyderabad: NDA's vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan is set to receive unanimous support from Andhra Pradesh as NDA allies TDP and Jana Sena, along with YSRCP, will be backing him. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 11 Rajya Sabha members, with TDP holding 19 Lok Sabha seats, Jana Sena two, and YSRCP four. In the Rajya Sabha, YSRCP has seven members, while TDP holds the remaining seats in the upper House.</p><p>In an unexpected boost for the NDA, YSRCP which belongs to neither the NDA nor the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has decided to support the ruling alliance's candidate. TDP had already welcomed CP Radhakrishnan's selection as the vice-presidential candidate and pledged full support.</p><p>YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received a phone call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, seeking his party's support for the upcoming election. Sources within YSRCP said Jagan informed Singh that he would consult party leaders before responding. The party's decision to support the NDA candidate was later conveyed through YSRCP parliamentary party leader YV Subba Reddy.</p><p>YSRCP has previously supported several NDA bills in Parliament, including the CAA, NRC, and Article 370 bills, though it opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. The party also backed BJP's Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker.</p><p>"Our leader has decided to support the NDA's candidate in the Vice President polls. This was conveyed to NDA leaders through our party's parliamentary party leader, YV Subba Reddy," a senior YSRCP leader told DH.</p><p>While YSRCP held complete dominance in the Rajya Sabha until recently, four of its members resigned, with those vacancies subsequently filled by TDP nominees.</p><p>The BJP's outreach to YSRCP and the Andhra party's immediate agreement comes at a time when TDP and Jana Sena are already established NDA partners.</p>