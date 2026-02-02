Menu
Andhra Pradesh records 6.72% January 2026 GST collections

The performance highlights the state’s resilient revenue systems, efficient tax administration, and expanding tax base.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026
Published 02 February 2026, 14:25 IST
