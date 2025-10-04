Andhra Pradesh to launch new ride booking app akin to Rapido, Uber

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh would be launching a new ride booking app, similar to Rapido and Uber aimed at empowering auto drivers across the state even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched an annual financial assistance scheme providing Rs 15,000 to eligible auto and cab drivers on Saturday.</p><p>The new scheme has been launched at a time when the auto drivers have been feeling the heat due to free RTC bus travel for women. Alongside the app, while launching the scheme, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu also assured that an Auto Drivers Welfare Board will soon be established to safeguard their rights.</p><p>Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to credit Rs 15,000 each to 2.90 lakh autorickshaw and cab drivers under the Auto Drivers Sevalo scheme in a programme to be held in Vijayawada at 11 a.m. tomorrow.</p>.Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu launches ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme .<p>The state government has allotted Rs 436 crore towards the Auto Drivers Sevalo scheme. The NDA government is spending Rs 436 crore to benefit 2.90 lakh auto drivers.</p><p>The beneficiaries include 2,25,621 autorickshaw drivers, 38,576 passenger vehicle drivers, 20, 072 moto cab drivers, and 6,400 maxi cab drivers.</p><p>Visakhapatnam tops the list with the highest number of beneficiaries—22,955 auto drivers. The state government is implementing the scheme to support auto drivers and cab drivers financially.</p><p>In addition, the state government has reduced the green tax imposed by the previous government from Rs 20,000 to Rs 3,000. A special grievance redressal system has been set up to resolve issues faced by auto drivers in receiving the amount.</p><p>In a symbolic show of solidarity with the driving community, Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh rode in autorickshaws instead of their official convoys to the event venue. BJP State President P.V.N. Madhav joined them, with each leader traveling in a separate auto alongside beneficiary families. They covered a 14-kilometre route from Undavalli to Singh Nagar, passing notable city landmarks such as Prakasam Barrage, Kaleswara Rao Market, Eluru Locks, and the Government Press at Mutyalampadu. Highlighting women’s growing presence in the sector, Minister Nara Lokesh’s auto was driven by T. Swarnalatha, a woman driver.</p><p>“Auto drivers greet everyone with a smile despite the struggles they face at home. From village-level discussions to national politics, it is auto drivers who keep society engaged. I often read the quotes written on autos they reflect the drivers’ hearts and minds. Even if a passenger forgets their belongings, auto drivers hand them over to the police. No matter how many problems they have, they continue to welcome people warmly,” said Lokesh.</p>