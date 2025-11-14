<p>Visakhapatnam: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a>, also known as Vizag and called the jewel of the east coast, is all decked up to host the TDP-led NDA government 2.0's first partnership summit. </p><p>Delegates from India and abroad are expected to participate in the event scheduled for November 14 to 15 Friday and Saturday.</p><p>With Andhra Pradesh setting its sights on attracting $1 trillion in investments over the coming years, the 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025—jointly organized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)— is expected to serve as a crucial platform. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> is personally overseeing arrangements camping in Visakhapatnam to ensure the summit's success.</p><p>The two-day summit will feature 48 sessions, including a plenary session, 27 technical discussions, and 11 state-specific forums. More than 300 delegates from 45 countries, including representatives from G20 member nations and 12 international organizations, are expected to participate.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | One government job per household is simply impractical: Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh.<p>According to sources in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2023">Andhra Pradesh</a> government, the summit will formalize 410 investment agreements worth $120 billion, generating approximately 750,000 employment opportunities. </p><p>Additionally, groundbreaking ceremonies for projects valued at Rs 2.7 lakh crore will be conducted.</p><p>State IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nara-lokesh">Nara Lokesh</a> emphasised Andhra Pradesh's ambitious goal of attracting $1 trillion in global and domestic investments. He noted that the state has already attracted $120 billion in investments over the past 16 months.</p><p>"These are not symbolic MoUs. They represent real, on-ground projects that are creating employment and transforming regional economies," said Lokesh. </p><p>"Healthy competition among Indian states fuels national progress. Our Chief Minister's vision is clear is to attract $1 trillion in investments and position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for sustainable industrial development. We are advancing this vision through a cluster-based growth model to ensure balanced, inclusive progress,” said Lokesh.</p><p>Preparations have been completed to host the prestigious event at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam. </p>.Andhra CM to participate in India-Europe roundtable meeting in run up to CII Partnership Summit.<p>The summit's theme is "Partners in Progress – India's Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047." Over 100 foreign delegates are expected to participate.</p><p>In the run-up to and during the summit, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will hold meetings with representatives of various companies, explaining investment opportunities across different sectors and regions of the state.</p><p>On Friday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the 30th CII Partnership Summit, while Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal will participate in the inauguration of the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion.</p><p>The state government will sign an agreement with Singapore representatives to launch direct flight services between Singapore and Vijayawada. Naidu will also meet delegations from Bahrain, New Zealand, Canada, and Japan.</p><p>In the afternoon, he will inaugurate the World Economic Forum's Centre for Frontier Technologies, followed by the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a Google project.</p>.Andhra to ink 410 MoUs worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore at CII Partnership Summit on Nov 14-15.<p>The state government anticipates that the CII Partnership Summit will attract investments worth up to Rs 10 lakh crore, leading to several agreements with leading companies.</p><p>To promote the event, Naidu conducted roadshows and visits in countries including Singapore, the UAE, and the UK to invite global industrialists. Similarly, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other ministers held consultations with representatives of various organizations in India and abroad to attract investments.</p><p>The government believes the summit will pave the way for the establishment of large-scale industries across Andhra Pradesh.</p>