APGENCO & NHPC join hands to develop solar & pumped storage projects

Hyderabad: In a significant development Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) have signed a Joint Venture agreement for the implementation of large-scale renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

This Joint Venture will focus on the development of solar power plants and pumped storage projects to meet the growing energy demands of Andhra Pradesh while reducing the carbon footprint.

Representatives of APGENCO and NHPC had signed the JV in the presence of chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Friday.