Businessman donates Rs 1.11 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

<p>Tirupati: An educational institution on Thursday donated Rs 1.11 crore to TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, the temple body said.</p>.<p>Businessman B Ravi Kumar handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.</p>.<p>"Kumar donated Rs 1.11 crore in behalf of the institution to SV Pranadana Trust of TTD," said a press release from TTD.</p>.<p>SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.</p>.<p>The Trust encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others.</p>.<p>The TTD manages the richest Hindu shrine in the world, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. </p>