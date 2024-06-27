Home
Centre extends Andhra Chief Secretary's tenure by six months

Neerabh Kumar Prasad was supposed to superannuate on June 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 09:15 IST
Amaravati: The Central Government has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad by six months till December 31.

Prasad was supposed to superannuate on June 30.

"The Central Government has extended the tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad by six months," said an official press release on Thursday.

The state government wrote to the Centre requesting the extension on June 16 and the latter responded by extending the tenure from July 1 to December 31.

Published 27 June 2024, 09:15 IST
