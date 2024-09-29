Home
CJI D Y Chandrachud offers prayers at Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tirupati

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. Following the darshan, priests offered blessings to the CJI and tirtha prasadam.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 September 2024, 20:26 IST

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur and offered prayers.

Accompanied by family members, Chandrachud was given a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

“The Chief Justice India of the apex court, Justice DY Chandrachud visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple in Tiruchanur on Saturday,” said a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Published 28 September 2024, 20:26 IST
