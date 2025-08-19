Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

DRI busts major Alprazolam manufacturing racket in Andhra Pradesh

The arrests included the mastermind, chemists, financiers, and buyers at the same facility.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 00:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 00:03 IST
India NewsAndhra Pradeshdrug bustDRI

Follow us on :

Follow Us