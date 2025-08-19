DRI busts major Alprazolam manufacturing racket in Andhra Pradesh

<p>Hyderabad: In a major operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths busted a clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing facility in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli District in Andhra Pradesh. Officials seized approximately 119.4 kilograms of Alprazolam worth Rs 23.88 crore and arrested eight accused persons.</p><p>The DRI received specific intelligence that several persons were illegally manufacturing Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, 1985 at a facility in Atchutapuram and planned to hand over the contraband to buyers at the same location.</p><p>Acting on this intelligence, DRI officers from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kakinada executed a swift, well-coordinated operation that resulted in the apprehension of eight persons involved in the illegal manufacturing and distribution network. The arrests included the mastermind, chemists, financiers, and buyers at the same facility.</p>.6 arrested in drug bust, over 6 kg ganja seized in Bengaluru.<p>Officials seized a total of 119.4 kg of Alprazolam in lumpy form, valued at approximately Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, along with 87.8 kg of in-process material under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Additionally, they confiscated 3,600 litres of liquid raw materials, 311.6 kg of solid raw materials that were illegally procured, manufacturing equipment including two reactors, one centrifuge and one dryer, and several incriminating documents to aid further investigation.</p><p>All eight accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Notably, most of the arrested individuals have prior involvement in cases related to clandestine manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as other criminal activities including murder, cyber crimes, and economic offenses.</p><p>Initial interrogation revealed that these persons conspired to undertake this illegal activity after forming their network during their time in jail, highlighting the deep-rooted and organized nature of the syndicate. The seized Alprazolam was intended for transport to Telangana for adulterating toddy.</p>