<p>Hyderabad: Directorate of Enforcement (ED), has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint in the case of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/2">Andhra Pradesh</a> State Skill Development Corporation (APSSD) Siemens Project, before the Special <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pmla-court">PMLA court</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a> recently.</p><p>ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by the AP CID in the case of APSSDC Siemens Project against M/s Designtech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL) and others for cheating the Andhra Pradesh Government by diverting and siphoning off funds invested by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Siemens project for other purposes.</p><p>The said project was meant to promote skill development & entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh. It was in this case, the then opposition leader, current chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the YRCP government in the past. </p><p>Naidu has spent around 50 days in this case. Recently, Andhra CID sought closure of the case against Naidu which was approved by the relevant court.</p><p>ED investigation revealed that one of the accused Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Managing Director of M/s DTSPL, Soumyadri Sekhar Bose alias Suman Bose who is Ex-Managing Director of M/s Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd. and their close associates, Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal diverted the government funds with the help of shell or defunct entities through multi-layered transactions and siphoned off the funds on the strength of bogus invoices under the pretext of supply of materials/services.</p><p>The services of entry providers were taken for the diversion of funds for which commission was paid to them. During the course of investigation, ED had arrested Vikas Khanvelkar, Suman Bose; Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal in 2023. </p><p>Further, fixed deposits to the extent of Rs. 31.20 Crore in the name of DTSPL were attached by ED in April 2023. Subsequently, a prosecution complaint was filed before the pecial PMLA court, Visakhapatnam which was taken the cognizance of the said complaint in May 2023.</p><p>Further investigation by ED led to the identification of additional Proceeds of Crime in the hands of other people involved in the case including the entry providers and accordingly properties in the form of bank balances and shares as well as immovable properties in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune were attached to the extent of Rs. 23.54 crore. </p><p>Thus, the total attachment in this case is Rs. 54.74 crore. Based on the further investigation conducted, a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint was filed before the special PMLA court, Visakhapatnam which has taken cognizance of the same on January 28.</p>