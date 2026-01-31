Menu
ED files supplementary prosecution complaint in Andhra skill development scam

Naidu has spent around 50 days in this case. Recently, Andhra CID sought closure of the case against Naidu which was approved by the relevant court.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 13:54 IST
Published 31 January 2026, 13:54 IST
