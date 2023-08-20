Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Elephant gets electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh as it topples power transmission pole

The elephant died when it dislodged the power transmission pole, resulting in electric wires falling on it.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 12:41 IST

Follow Us

A 16-year-old female elephant was electrocuted when it toppled a power transmission pole at Nallagandlapalli village in Chittoor district in the early hours of Sunday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 4 am, the official said, adding that the elephant died when live wires fell on it.

“The elephant was part of a herd," Chittoor District Forest Officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI. "It died between 3 am and 4 am when it dislodged the power transmission pole, resulting in electric wires falling on it."

According to the DFO, the forest department had told the electricity department to turn off power during nighttime whenever there was elephant movement, and also to not leave any power lines hanging loose. But no action was taken.

Following a postmortem examination, the carcass of the elephant will be cremated, Reddy said, adding that the forest department will book a case against the electricity department for negligence of duty under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death by an elephant at Punganur in Peddapanjani mandal when he came in the path of a herd, Reddy said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 12:41 IST)
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT