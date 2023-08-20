Elephant gets electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh as it topples power transmission pole

“The elephant was part of a herd," Chittoor District Forest Officer (DFO) Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told PTI. "It died between 3 am and 4 am when it dislodged the power transmission pole, resulting in electric wires falling on it."

According to the DFO, the forest department had told the electricity department to turn off power during nighttime whenever there was elephant movement, and also to not leave any power lines hanging loose. But no action was taken.