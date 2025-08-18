<p>Hyderabad: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's film <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/jr-ntr-hrithik-roshan-starrer-war-2-earns-over-rs-100-crore-at-box-office-3683807">War 2</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/jr-ntr-hrithik-roshan-starrer-war-2-earns-over-rs-100-crore-at-box-office-3683807"> has sparked a political controversy</a> in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. </p><p>A purported audio recording of Anantapur Urban TDP MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad making derogatory remarks about Jr NTR created a social media storm throughout Sunday.</p><p>Following the audio leak, Jr NTR fans staged protests at the MLA's residence and removed his flexi banners. The MLA was compelled to release a video message dismissing the audio as fabricated and also faced criticism from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.</p><p>The controversy underscored the ongoing comparisons between Naidu's son, current IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and his charismatic cousin, actor Jr NTR. Lokesh, who is also the grandson of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, has frequently been unfavorably compared to the popular actor.</p><p>According to the audio clip, Jr NTR fan association leader Dhanunjay Naidu had called the MLA to invite him for a special screening of <em>War 2</em>. </p><p>The recorded conversation went viral, in which the MLA was allegedly heard hurling abuses at Jr NTR for his supposed disrespect towards Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. </p>.Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'War 2' earns over Rs 100 crore at box office.<p>The MLA also reportedly predicted the movie would be a major disaster and threatened to stop the film's screening.</p><p>Outraged by the MLA's alleged remarks, Jr NTR fans tore down the MLA's banners and staged demonstrations outside his residence.</p><p>In his subsequent video message, the MLA denied the authenticity of the audio recording, claiming it was part of a political conspiracy. </p><p>"For the past 16 months, conspiracies have been plotted against me in the Urban constituency. From the beginning, I have been an admirer of the Nandamuri family. I have always enjoyed watching Balakrishna and NTR's movies. But now, fake audio calls have been created as if I abused Jr NTR. That call is fake; there is no truth in it. If the audio call has hurt the sentiments of NTR's fans, I apologise. Though I have no connection to it, since my name has been mentioned, I am offering this apology. I will always remain loyal to the Nara and Nandamuri families," he said.</p><p>The MLA also said that he had filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police regarding the alleged fabricated call.</p>