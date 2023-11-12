JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Fire engulfs AP plastic factory, no casualties reported

The blaze erupted around 2 am at Evergreen Polymers company in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) zone in Pedagantyada.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 07:10 IST

Follow Us

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at a plastic balls manufacturing unit near here in the small hours of Sunday, police said.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

The blaze erupted around 2 am at Evergreen Polymers company in the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) zone in Pedagantyada, they said.

“The incident occurred when an operator burnt the pressing mesh to remove plastic remnants lying on it outside the compound,” Visakhapatnam DCP – 2 K Ananda Reddy told PTI.

Six fire tenders and one foam tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 November 2023, 07:10 IST)
India NewsFireAndhra Pradeshfactory

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT