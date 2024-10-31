Firecrackers being transported on two-wheeler explode in Andhra Pradesh, 1 killed

<p>Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations.</p>.<p>The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.</p><p>The viral video from a CCTV camera obtained by DH shows the very moment the explosion took place.</p>.<p>The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.</p>.<p>According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.</p>.<p>CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.</p>.<p>A case was registered and investigations was on. </p>