HCL to expand operations in Andhra Pradesh; to create employment for 15,000 people

They said that they are ready to extend their cooperation in the efforts of the state government to provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming years. Siva Shankar and Siva Prasad said that they made an appeal to Lokesh to take necessary steps to accord required permissions for expansion of their network and also release the subsidies that were withheld by the previous government.

Responding to their appeal, Nara Lokesh recalled that during the last TDP regime he had personally met the HCL Chairperson, Shiv Nadar, and convinced him to set up the unit at Gannavaram though several states at that time competed with Andhra Pradesh. "It is really a great experience that permissions were accorded and land was allotted in Gannavaram in a record time to help the HCL to begin its activities on a warfooting basis," Lokesh recalled.

Stating that whenever he visits Gannavarn it gives him immense satisfaction that he could provide jobs to 4,500 youth, Lokesh, however, regretted that the company's activities could not move further due to the inefficiency of the rulers who assumed power later. "The company that is ready to provide jobs to 20,000 persons got stalled at 4,500 as necessary permissions and subsidies were not provided," he added.

The current government's main target is to provide 20 lakh jobs and the state will extend all possible help to the HCL to expand its network in the State, Lokesh stated. The subsidies that were withheld by the previous government will also be released on instalment basis, he said and asked the HCL delegates to focus mainly on providing employment to another 15,500 youth.

Lokesh extended his heartfelt congratulation to the HCL on their expansion plans and to provide employment to the youth by upgrading their skills.