High Court bench to be established at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday announced on the floor of the Assembly that a High Court bench will soon be established at Kurnool as promised before the elections.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:46 IST

India NewsAndhra PradeshJudiciaryHigh CourtKurnoolN Chandrababu NaiduTDP

