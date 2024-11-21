High Court bench to be established at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh

<p>Hyderabad: Kurnool in Rayalaseema will get a high court bench. On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh assembly passed a resolution for the establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool, for the Rayalaseema region. The previous YSRCP government, citing regional imbalances, had proposed three capitals for Andhra Pradesh and declared Kurnool as the judicial capital. The then government planned to relocate the state high court, currently based in Amaravati, to Kurnool. </p><p>However, the three capitals proposal ran into trouble due to legal issues and the high court remained functioning from Amaravati. Now, the TDP-led NDA government has proposed a new bench for the high court at Kurnool. A high court bench has been a long pending demand from Rayalaseema region. </p><p>Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday announced on the floor of the Assembly that a High Court bench will soon be established at Kurnool as promised before the elections.</p><p>The Chief Minister told the House that the Cabinet has already approved the proposal and the resolution passed by the Assembly on Thursday will be forwarded to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre. Addressing the House after the resolution is passed, the Chief Minister also declared that the offices of the Lokayukta and the Human Rights Commission will not be shifted from Kurnool.</p>.Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027 at 'any cost', says Andhra CM.<p>Making it clear that the state government is committed to the comprehensive development of the state, Naidu announced that Visakhapatnam in North Andhra, Kurnool and Tirupati in Rayalaseema region will be developed much further. Regretting that the state did not witness any kind of development in the past five years due to the faulty policies adopted by the previous government in the name of three capitals, the Chief Minister reminded that even when the TDP was in the Opposition the party convinced the people of Vizag and Kurnool that Amaravati is the capital of the state.</p><p>"Comprehensive development of the state is possible only with the TDP. We have done it earlier and will do it now. In fact, it was the TDP founder, the Late NT Rama Rao, who wanted to shift the Krishna waters to Rayalaseema and as part of it he launched the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Nagari-Galeru projects,” said Naidu.</p><p>Top priority is given for education in Rayalaseema region, the Chief Minister said and announced that Tirupati is being transformed as an education hub. IIT was established at Tirupati, IIIT along with Urdu University at Kurnool and Central University at Anantapur were set up to promote these areas, he said said and announced that all the promises made during Yuva Galam pada yatra will be fulfilled for mission Rayalaseema.</p><p>The Chief Minister announced that subsidies will be revived for farmers in drip irrigation. Stating that the previous government did not take any measures to develop Rayalaseema, he said that Tirupati has become a hardware hub during the TDP regime. When the Centre sanctioned two industrial parks to the state one was set up at Orvakallu in Kurnool district while another at Kopparthy in Kadapa district, he said.</p>