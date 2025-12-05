'Land owners who gave up plots for Satellite Town Ring Road project should be compensated': BJP MP

<p>New Delhi : <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Rural BJP Lok Sabha member C N Manjunath on Thursday urged the Centre to provide compensation to land owners whose lands were acquired for the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project around Bengaluru. </p>.Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta demands ban on duty-free import of arecanut from neighbouring countries .<p>Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said around 2,200 acres of land were acquired for this project in 2021. However, no compensation has been released to the farmers so far, leaving them in extreme distress, he said. </p><p>He urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to resolve this long-pending issue at the earliest. </p>