Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Land owners who gave up plots for Satellite Town Ring Road project should be compensated': BJP MP

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, he said around 2,200 acres of land were acquired for this project in 2021.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 20:40 IST
Karnataka NewsSatellite Town Ring RoadDr C N Manjunathcompensation amount

Follow us on :

Follow Us