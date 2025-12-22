ISRO chairman offers prayers in Tirumala ahead of space mission

<p>Tirupati: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Monday offered prayers at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirumala-tirupati-devasthanams">Tirupati temple</a> here ahead of the BlueBird Block-2 mission on December 24.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-space-research-organisation">Indian Space Research Organisation</a> (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission, a dedicated commercial mission aboard the LVM3 launch vehicle on Wednesday.</p>.<p>This historic mission is aimed at deploying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of the US-based AST SpaceMobile.</p>.ISRO's LVM3 to launch next-generation communication satellite on December 24.<p>Accompanied by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials, Narayanan purportedly carried a miniature replica of the launch rocket while offering prayers.</p>.<p>“On 24 December, we are (have) targeting the launch of BlueBird-2… using our Bahubali rocket…M6 rocket,” Narayanan told PTI Videos, The mission involves lifting the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, he added.</p>.<p>According to the ISRO chairman, the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite is meant for 4G and 5G communication purposes. </p>