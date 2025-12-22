Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

ISRO chairman offers prayers in Tirumala ahead of space mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch its LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission, a dedicated commercial mission aboard the LVM3 launch vehicle on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsISROAndhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Follow us on :

Follow Us