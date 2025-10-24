Kurnool bus fire | Tragic tale of two families torn apart in '5 minutes'

<p>Chinnatekur (Kurnool): Eyewitnesses recalled scenes of horror and chaos as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/20-charred-to-death-as-hyderabad-bengaluru-bus-bursts-into-flames-on-kurnool-highway-andhra-govt-forms-probe-panel-3773560">Bengaluru-bound private bus burst into flames</a> near Chinnatekur village in the early hours of Friday, leaving 19 passengers and one biker dead. Within minutes, the entire vehicle was engulfed, giving little chance for those asleep in the air-conditioned sleeper coach to escape.</p><p>The Kaveri Travels bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, a journey that normally takes about nine to ten hours. It had been on the road for roughly five hours and had another five to go when tragedy struck. Survivors said most passengers were asleep when the fire started, leaving them trapped in their compartments.</p><p>Among the victims was Golla Ramesh, a 31-year-old Bengaluru resident, who perished along with his wife Anusha (28) and their two children - a boy aged 8 and a girl aged 6. The family had travelled to Hyderabad to celebrate Deepavali with a friend's family and boarded the ill-fated bus on Thursday night to return home.</p><p>Ramesh’s close friend and co-traveller, Nelakurthi Ramesh, who survived with minor burns, recounted the terrifying moments. “It all happened within five minutes. Those sleeping in the lower berths couldn’t react. I could hear screams in the dark as thick smoke filled the bus and visibility vanished. The driver didn’t warn us,” he told <em>DH</em> from his hospital bed at the Kurnool Government General Hospital.</p><p>As the flames spread, Nelakurthi shattered a side window, pulling his wife and children to safety. “I woke up [Golla] Ramesh and urged him to jump, but it was too late. The bus was already ablaze. My family survived, but my best friend and his family didn’t. All I can do now is collect their bodies and take them home for the last rites,” he said, fighting back tears.</p>.Kurnool bus tragedy: Karnataka sends two-member team to assess incident.<p>Relatives described the Golla family’s loss as a tragedy beyond measure. “Ramesh had married his elder sister’s daughter. Her only son had died by suicide a few years ago. Now, she’s left with no one,” distant relative, Umesh, at the hospital, told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Both Ramesh families hailed from poor background in Nellore district and had moved to Bengaluru after finishing their secondary school exams. Though they belonged to same district they got introduced to each other after they moved to Bengaluru for living around 20 years ago. </p><p>“I met [Golla] at work, we bonded as we were from the same area. We both married around the same time, worked as sales representatives, and often visited our families together in Nellore and Hyderabad. Now I can't even imagine that he is no more,” Ramesh told <em>DH</em> holding back his tears.</p><p>Another survivor, Jayant Kushwaha, who was traveling from Hyderabad, described how panic gripped the bus as it caught fire. “Around 2:30 am, the bus stopped briefly. Suddenly, I saw flames but didn’t realise what it was until others started shouting. The doors were locked, and the drivers were missing. We broke the emergency window and jumped out. Many survived that way,” he said.</p><p>Ashwin, another passenger, said around 20 people managed to escape through broken windows. “I noticed sparks on the window side and alerted the driver, but by then it was too late,” he added.</p><p>The injured were rushed to the Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation into the tragedy. The transport department is verifying whether the vehicle had all required fitness certifications and safety approvals.</p>