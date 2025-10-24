<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> urged Kyiv's allies on Friday to introduce sanctions against all Russian oil companies, its shadow fleet and oil terminals to disrupt Moscow's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.</p><p>Zelenskyy, speaking in London beside some of the leaders of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing", said Russia - which has been attacking Ukrainian energy facilities - was trying to use the coming winter as a tool to put pressure on Ukraine. "Peace is born from pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskyy said. </p>