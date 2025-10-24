<p>Hyderabad: The young man whose motorcycle was involved in the tragic Kurnool bus inferno has been identified as Buttala Siva Sankar, 21, a marble worker from B Thandrapadu village in Kurnool district.</p><p>Siva Sankar, who earned his living cutting marble slabs and laying flooring, was on his way to Dhone, a nearby town to report for work by 7:30 am on Friday. Family members said he had left home the previous night, likely after spending some time with friends, intending to reach Dhone early in the morning despite rain in the area.</p><p>Siva Sankar had earlier worked as a motorcycle mechanic before shifting to marble labour a year ago in search of a steadier income. He was also good at driving bikes. “He was a bike mechanic, but the earnings weren’t enough to sustain our family. So he started working with marble contractors,” said his elder brother Sri Hari, speaking to DH at the Kurnool General Hospital mortuary.</p>.Kurnool bus tragedy: Karnataka sends two-member team to assess incident.<p>The family learned of his death only after a neighbour showed them a WhatsApp message with a photo from the accident site around 6:30 am. “We couldn’t believe it. He left home last night saying he had to report for work at 7:30 am. It’s his routine whenever there’s an assignment,” Sri Hari said, holding back tears.</p><p>The two brothers lost their father a few years ago and have since lived with their mother. “Now, it’s just me and my mother left,” Hari said quietly.</p><p>Siva Sankar’s daily wage as a marble worker was about Rs 700, and relatives described him as hardworking and cheerful. Police believe his bike was the one struck and dragged by the speeding bus, triggering sparks that led to the devastating blaze.</p>