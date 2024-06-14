Kuwait fire: Three migrant workers from Andhra died in tragedy

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has said that three migrant workers from the state died in the recent fire incident in Kuwait.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), which is the nodal agency for NRI and migrant matters said T Lokanandam from Srikakulam district, M Satyanarayana and M Eshwarudu from West Godavari district were identified among the deceased.

These three were identified as per the information shared by the New Delhi-based Andhra Pradesh Bhavan (AP Bhavan) with APNRTS.