Laddu row: Ritualistic sanitisation Shanthi Homam concludes at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The purification ritual, Shanti Homam was observed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple on Monday morning to ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of 'Laddu Prasadams' and other 'Naivedyams' along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Speaking to media outside the temple after the completion of the sacred event, the TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said the holy ritual was a sin-free ritual. As a part of it Vastu Suddhi, Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the Ritwiks.

The devotees can put aside their apprehensions and misconceptions about the quality of laddu prasadam and naivedyams, said Syamala Rao.