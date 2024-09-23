Home
Laddu row: Ritualistic sanitisation Shanthi Homam concludes at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

The ritual had begun at 6 am and will last till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 23 September 2024, 02:54 IST

Comments

Hyderabad: The purification ritual, Shanti Homam was observed as per the tenets of Vaikhanasa Agama in the Yagashala of Tirumala temple on Monday morning to ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of 'Laddu Prasadams' and other 'Naivedyams' along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

Speaking to media outside the temple after the completion of the sacred event, the TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said the holy ritual was a sin-free ritual. As a part of it Vastu Suddhi, Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the Ritwiks.

The devotees can put aside their apprehensions and misconceptions about the quality of laddu prasadam and naivedyams, said Syamala Rao.

Later one of the chief priests of the temple Venugopala Deekshitulu and Agama Advisor Mohanarangacharyulu briefing on the series of religious rituals said Sankalpam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Punyahavachanam, Vastu Homam, Kumbha Pratista, Panchagavya Aradhana were performed in Yagashala from 6am to 10am.

After Purnahuti, Kumbha Prokshana was performed, and Visesha Naivedyam was offered.

Henceforth, the laddu prasadams and naivedyams are free from 'doshas' and the devotees can leave aside their doubts if any, they said.

In the evening at 6 pm, the Srivari devotees will recite Kshama Mantras while doing Deeparadhana in their house and recite, Om Namo Narayanaya, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya and Om Namo Venkatesaya, they maintained.

Published 23 September 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshTirumala Tirupati DevasthanamsTTDTirupatiladdoos

