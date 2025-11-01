<p>In a tragic incident, at least 10 devotees died at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday due to a stampede. </p><p>Several others were reported to be injured. The death toll is likely to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition.</p><p>Among the deceased are nine women and one kid. The temple was built only four months ago by a private trust. </p><p>Since it was the first Ekadashi in the sacred Karthika masam (month) on Saturday, thousands of devotees started gathering at the temple for darshan. </p><p>The tragedy took place while the railing of the temple collapsed due to crowding. </p><p>Kasibugga police said the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. </p><p>Andhra Pradesh CM CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief at the loss of lives.</p><p>"The stampede incident at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district has caused a shock. The death of devotees in this tragic incident is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have instructed the officials to provide speedy and proper treatment to those who have been injured. I have requested the local officials and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and oversee the relief measures," CM Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.</p>