Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Former PM Deve Gowda urges Centre to set up National Board for tamarind, jackfruit and jamun

In a letter to the Union Minister, Gowda pointed out that tamarind, jackfruit and jamun are sacred, nutritionally rich fruit crops that have been grown in India over centuries.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 10:53 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh ChauhantamarindJackfruitjamunFormer prime minister H D Deve Gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us