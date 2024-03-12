Modi, Naidu and Pawan to share dais after almost a decade on March 17

TDP, BJP and Jana Sena fought elections as an alliance in 2014 polls and staked claim to form the government. While TDP and BJP fielded their candidates, Jana Sena had supported the alliance as Pawan Kalyan extensively campaigned along with Modi and Naidu. Just before 2019 polls in 2018, TDP walked out of NDA and after several rounds of parleys now old friends joined hands.

Last Saturday they announced that the three parties will fight elections jointly in Andhra Pradesh. Since its the first meeting after TDP joined back NDA, elaborate arrangements are now being made for the March 17 public meeting.

The TDP national general secretary,Nara Lokesh, has felt that the Chilakaluripeta meeting being organised under the aegis of the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP is certainly going to lay the foundation for a new era.

Lokesh said that the three parties have come together and joined hands only to take the state from the stone era to golden era. He expressed confidence that the three parties alliance is going to create wonders in the state repeating the 2014 results.

Lokesh said that all sections of people are welcoming the alliance of the three parties as they have joined hands to save the state from the massive destruction caused by the YSRCP Government in these five years.

Since the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP have taken the Chilakaluripet meeting being organised on March 17 most prestigious one, the three parties formed 13 coordination committees and on Tuesday Lokesh, the TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, and BJP senior leaders besides the Jana Sena seniors attended a coordination meeting.

Lokesh informed that Bhoomi Pooja will be performed at Boppudi, the venue of the meeting, at 9.30 on Wednesday morning. He asked all those attending the meeting to see to it that no inconvenience is caused to those who are attending the meeting since it is the most prestigious and the first meeting being organised after the TDP rejoined the NDA.

He added that all the senior leaders of the three parties who will be addressing the meeting will explain to the people in detail from the dais the need to come together and what the combine is going to do for the state.