Naidu to unveil vision Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh 2047 on lines of Viksit Bharat on October 2

Stating that the state has suffered heavily due to the reverse rule adopted by the previous government rather than the bifurcation of the state, he said the people are now enjoying the fruits of freedom. Naidu asserted that, as promised during the electioneering, his government will certainly meet all the expectations of the people who are feeling vexed by the dark rule of the previous government.

The Chief Minister said that the state has gone back by 30 years with the inefficient administration and corrupt regime of the previous government. Land, sand, wine, mine, and the drug mafia ruled the roost during the previous regime, he regretted.

“I am confident that the state will get back to its past glory, and we are taking all possible measures to build the brand AP," he stated. Simple government and effective governance are the main mottos of this government, he added.

Regretting that the residual Andhra Pradesh did not have even the capital after the state was bifurcated, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has announced a special assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for building Amaravati. The centre has also promised to complete the Polavaram project and special package for north-coastal Andhra and Prakasam, he stated.

Declaring that the state government will soon discuss the bifurcation issues with Telangana, Naidu said that all the promises made to the people during electioneering will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Maintaining that the inefficient administration of the previous government pushed the state into deep financial distress, Naidu said that per capita income has fallen to 9.5 percent from 13.2 percent. Inflation rose beyond imagination. "We are taking all possible measures to achieve a growth rate of 15 percent in the years to come," he added.

Naidu made it clear that the state government is very keen on achieving zero poverty and felt that poverty could easily be reduced with the cooperation of the people. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to collaborate with the government in achieving a state free of poverty, stating that they are striving to attract investors who previously avoided the state due to the terrorist policies of the previous government.