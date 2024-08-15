Naidu to unveil vision Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh 2047 on lines of Viksit Bharat on October 2

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, said that the NDA government in the state has been striving to revive 'Brand AP' and that on the lines of prime minister Narendra Modi's Vision of Viksith Bharat, Vision-2047, to build Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh by 2047, will be taken up.
In his independence day speech on Thursday in Vijayawada, Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh, which was in the grip of lawlessness, destruction of institutions, corruption, and land grabbing in the past five years, has regained its freedom with the NDA coming to power in the recent election.
While the central government is moving forward with its Viksit Bharat-2047 plan, the state is preparing its Vision-2047 to build Vikasitha Andhra Pradesh by 2047, the Chief Minister observed. The details of Vision 2047 will be brought before the people on October 2, he added.
Making it clear that there is no room for political vendetta in the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government in the state, Naidu, said that his government will make all possible efforts to bring the past glory to the state.
Stating that the state has suffered heavily due to the reverse rule adopted by the previous government rather than the bifurcation of the state, he said the people are now enjoying the fruits of freedom. Naidu asserted that, as promised during the electioneering, his government will certainly meet all the expectations of the people who are feeling vexed by the dark rule of the previous government.
The Chief Minister said that the state has gone back by 30 years with the inefficient administration and corrupt regime of the previous government. Land, sand, wine, mine, and the drug mafia ruled the roost during the previous regime, he regretted.
“I am confident that the state will get back to its past glory, and we are taking all possible measures to build the brand AP," he stated. Simple government and effective governance are the main mottos of this government, he added.
Regretting that the residual Andhra Pradesh did not have even the capital after the state was bifurcated, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has announced a special assistance of Rs 15,000 crore for building Amaravati. The centre has also promised to complete the Polavaram project and special package for north-coastal Andhra and Prakasam, he stated.
Declaring that the state government will soon discuss the bifurcation issues with Telangana, Naidu said that all the promises made to the people during electioneering will be implemented in letter and spirit.
Maintaining that the inefficient administration of the previous government pushed the state into deep financial distress, Naidu said that per capita income has fallen to 9.5 percent from 13.2 percent. Inflation rose beyond imagination. "We are taking all possible measures to achieve a growth rate of 15 percent in the years to come," he added.
Naidu made it clear that the state government is very keen on achieving zero poverty and felt that poverty could easily be reduced with the cooperation of the people. The Chief Minister appealed to the public to collaborate with the government in achieving a state free of poverty, stating that they are striving to attract investors who previously avoided the state due to the terrorist policies of the previous government.
