Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre
Lokesh visited the Google campus in San Francisco where he met Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, its global networking vice-president Bikas Koley, vice-president of its business applications Rao Surapuneni, and vice-president of Google Maps Chandu Thota.
Visited the @Google campus in San Francisco, where I met with @googlecloud CEO, Mr Thomas Kurian. We discussed cloud infrastructure, with a focus on establishing data centres in Vizag. During my visit, I also highlighted GoAP's commitment to enhancing citizen services with… pic.twitter.com/xmXma0uJSl