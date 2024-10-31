Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Nara Lokesh pitches Vizag to Google Cloud CEO for setting up data centre

Lokesh visited the Google campus in San Francisco where he met Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian, its global networking vice-president Bikas Koley, vice-president of its business applications Rao Surapuneni, and vice-president of Google Maps Chandu Thota.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 10:23 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshGoogle CloudVizagNara Lokesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us