Road map ready to take Andhra Pradesh to no. 1 position in India by 2047: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that a road map has already been designed to take Andhra Pradesh to number one position in the country.



Addressing the elite gathering of the Infrastructure Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Lokesh said that the TDP-led NDA Government accords highest priority for creating basic amenities.

Regretting that due to the previous government's negligence industrial development in the state came to a standstill and all the necessary steps are being taken up to bring the State back on track.



“Under the able guidance of the Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, the state is moving at a fast pace towards development,” the Minister said.

Stating that now focus is on decentralisation of development, he said that steps are being taken now to take all the districts towards the progress path by setting up different sectors in each district.



Kurnool district will be taken forward through renewable energy as the state government has set a target of generating 72 gigawatts of energy in the coming five years, he said, adding that as part of the programme focus will be on setting up hydro, wind and solar power generating projects on a largescale. While Anantapur will be developed as an automobile manufacturing hub, Chittoor and Kadapa will be taken forward as centres for electronics industries, he stated.



Biofuel in Prakasam and Krishna along with Guntur as capital region besides both the Godavari districts on aqua farming, the Minister said. Regretting that basic amenities and roads have been totally neglected in the past five years, Lokesh said the largest petrochemical corridor is coming in the Godavari districts.