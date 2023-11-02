Rs 6.5 lakh stolen at knifepoint from SBI branch in Andhra Pradesh

The mask-wearing man was also sporting a cap, presumably to conceal his identity.

On preliminary investigation, Chary said the police found that the robber had carried out a recce of the Joysula Street SBI branch for about three hours before striking when two women employees were counting cash.

He said only three women were in the bank when the robbery took place -- a cash officer and an attendant, and another woman officer in her cabin, whereas the bank manager was not present at that time.

Police are hunting for the robber who is still on the run and also registered a case under IPC Section 392 for robbery.