SC notice on plea seeking transfer of disproportionate assets case trial against Jagan out of Andhra

The plea claimed that since May 14, 2014, when late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was sworn in as CM of Andhra Pradesh, he along with his son Jagan Mohan had adopted an ingenious modus operandi to amass illegal wealth by abusing public office, causing losses to the public exchequer.

“The modus operandi adopted by the father-son duo was to dole out public largesse in the form of properties, SEZs/projects allotment, grant of mining/ port licences and other such benefits to persons of their choice (in violation of established norms and procedures of governance) at the cost of the taxpayers' money, with a clear understanding of quid pro quo- in the form of bribes given to the Respondent No. 2 (Jagan Mohan) under the guise of purchasing shares in different companies of the Respondent No.2 at a high premium,” the plea said.

The plea, filed through advocate Balaji Srinivasan, contended that subsequent to filing of chargesheets, Jagan Mohan has "cleverly sought to distance himself from the key management posts of the companies concerned".

However, he continued to exert control and management of the said companies through a complex web of corporate veils, it alleged.

The plea stressed that in the present case, the trial has been dragging along for over 10 years and even charges have not been framed, which caused a reasonable apprehension of bias by the prosecution and judicial proceedings.

“Shockingly, even the CBI and Enforcement Directorate appear to be silent (and perhaps even complacent) in this misuse of judicial process and show no real interest in proceedings of the criminal trials," the plea said.