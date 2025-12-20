Menu
Homeworld

4 Pakistani soldiers, Tehreek-e-Taliban militants killed in terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Security forces fought valiantly and killed all four militants, the ISPR said, adding that four soldiers laid down their lives during the exchange of fire.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 22:24 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 22:24 IST
World newsPakistanTerror attackKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

