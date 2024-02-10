JOIN US
andhra pradesh

Six killed in accident involving two trucks, bus in Andhra Pradesh

The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 04:23 IST

Musunuru (Andhra Pradesh): Six people died and over 20 were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday, said police.

The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction,'' Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said.

Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital.

A case has been registered.

(Published 10 February 2024, 04:23 IST)
