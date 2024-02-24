TDP and Janasena announce first joint list of 118 candidates for Assembly polls

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced their first joint list of 118 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders, however, said the seat allocation had been done keeping in mind the need to accommodate the BJP in case the saffron party decides to join the alliance.

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.