JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

TDP and Janasena announce first joint list of 118 candidates for Assembly polls

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 08:25 IST

Follow Us

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday announced their first joint list of 118 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

The two leaders, however, said the seat allocation had been done keeping in mind the need to accommodate the BJP in case the saffron party decides to join the alliance.

TDP candidates will be contesting from 94 constituencies while Janasena will contest from 24 seats, as per the first list.

"This union is for the future of the state. This is the first step for a great effort," said Naidu, addressing a press conference at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on the TDP-Janasena alliance.

Seat sharing arrangement for the remaining 57 of the 175 Assembly constituencies are expected to be announced soon.

As part of the alliance, Janasena will contest three Lok Sabha seats of the total of 25 from the state.

TDP sources said currently discussions were underway with the BJP for a possible pre-poll alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 February 2024, 08:25 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduPawan Kalyan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT