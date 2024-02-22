TDP, YSRCP branded condoms turn on election heat in Andhra Pradesh

The political scenario in Andhra Pradesh has intensified with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) attacking each other over distribution of condoms as part of Lok Sabha polls campaign.

In a video shared by the YSRCP on platform X (formerly Twitter), two people can be seen discussing about a packet of condom bearing TDP's logo.

Calling this a "publicity madness", YSRCP urged the TDP to stop at this and not stoop any lower, asking if the opposition is planning on distributing Viagra too as part of their campaign.

"Finally TDP has started distributing condoms as part of their campaign & publicity. What kind of publicity frenzy & madness is this ? What next? Are they going to distribute Viagra ? Will they stop with this or stoop further?"