The Tuesday Interview | TTD will offer VRS to non-Hindu staff or surrender them to AP govt, says B R Naidu

<p>In recent years, Tirumala Temple, one of the wealthiest Hindu temples in the world, has become a platform for political slugfest and numerous controversies. At this juncture, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led National Democratic Alliance government in Andhra Pradesh constituted a new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board, appointing 25 members with B R Naidu as chairman. Leading the TTD amid these controversies has become a challenging task. However, B R Naidu, a media entrepreneur, asserts in an interview with DH's S N V Sudhir that he is well-equipped to handle the challenges. </p><p>Excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>You're taking charge as the TTD chairman during challenging times, with controversies like the Tirupati Laddu episode and several vigilance enquiries into alleged misdeeds at the Tirumala temple. What are your thoughts on this?</strong></p>.<p>I don't want to delve into past events. Also, I don't want to comment on the Tirupati Laddu episode, as the Supreme Court has already ordered an inquiry into the issue. However, coming from the same region, I have a thorough understanding of the temple, and I am committed to making significant improvements to its facilities. As far as challenges are concerned, I'm confident of tackling them, whatever they may be.</p>.<p><strong>The BJP, an ally of the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, has made demands that non-Hindus should not work at TTD. TTD already employs many non-Hindus. How do you plan to address it?</strong></p>.<p>TTD is a Hindu religious autonomous body. In my personal opinion, TTD should not employ non-Hindus to work in the temple. It's a Hindu temple. We will first gather information about the number of non-Hindu employees at TTD. In the next stage, we will offer them the option of a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS). If a non-Hindu staff chooses not to participate in the VRS, we will surrender them to the Andhra Pradesh government. They have the opportunity to find employment in other government departments. I'm firm on it.</p>.<p><strong>AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi drew a comparison between TTD and Wakf Board, suggesting that if TTD is prohibited from employing non-Hindus, how can Wakf boards accommodate non-Muslims? How do you react to it?</strong></p>.<p>I was unable to understand exactly what Asaduddin Owaisi had said. But how can you draw a comparison between the TTD board, which manages a Hindu temple, and the Wakf board, which manages only the properties—nothing but real estate? The comparison itself is flawed. TTD is a Hindu dharmika samstha (organisation).</p>.<p><strong>How will you address the criticism that TTD promotes a VIP culture in the Tirumala temple, making it difficult for others to have darshan of the presiding deity?</strong></p>.<p>Of the total darshan timings, only a couple of hours are allotted for VIP darshans. The remaining hours and slots are all reserved for pilgrims and devotees seeking the Lord's darshan. Temple and its facilities can take a load of about 60,000 to 70,000 devotees per day, ensuring each devotee has a brief opportunity for darshan. If two to three lakh devotees arrive at a time, it will be challenging to provide darshan seamlessly. There is nothing like VIP culture. Our motto is to improve facilities so that a pilgrim has a hassle-free darshan, better accommodation, and quality prasadam. We will take measures and steps to implement these three.</p>.<p><strong>How do you plan to revive the image of TTD, which has faced significant criticism and controversy over the past five years? One of the main tasks of TTD is Dharma Pracharam, and what are your plans?</strong></p>.<p>I have a few plans that I do not want to make public at this stage. I will present those plans before the board and have a brainstorming session. Later, we will put them into action. Whatever decision we make, it will be in the best interest of the devotees of Lord Venkateswara.</p>