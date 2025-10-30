<p>Hyderabad: Three people were killed in Andhra Pradesh as severe cyclonic storm Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narasapuram in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving large parts of the state battered, while Telangana too suffered significant impact.</p><p>Andhra Pradesh’s coastal districts bore the brunt of Montha’s fury, with torrential rain lashing regions from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati. Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees and electricity poles across the East Godavari, Krishna, and Visakhapatnam districts, leading to widespread power outages, particularly in East Godavari.</p><p>Telangana experienced continuous downpours from Tuesday night.</p>.Cyclone Montha: Rain lashes parts of Odisha; landslides, damage to properties reported.<p>Preliminary reports indicated that crops such as paddy, cotton, maize, and green gram, along with horticultural produce, have suffered extensive damage over nearly 4.4 lakh acres across AP.</p><p>In the Konaseema region, powerful winds wreaked havoc, destroying banana and paddy fields.</p><p>As Montha made landfall near Narsapuram, the intensity of the winds and the sea’s turbulence increased, with waves crashing violently along the coast. Further north, Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district was submerged as the Bahuda river rose following the opening of the Bhagalati Dam gates in Odisha.</p><p>AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey over the cyclone-affected areas in the Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Konaseema, and Eluru districts.</p><p>The government ordered the free distribution of daily essentials to people in cyclone-affected areas. Each affected family was expected to receive 50 kg of rice, 1 kg of lentils, 1 litre of cooking oil, 1 kg of onions, 1 kg of potatoes and 1 kg of sugar.</p><p>In Telangana, heavy rain flooded several low-lying areas. Train services were hit as floodwaters inundated railway tracks at some places. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the administration to remain on high alert.</p>