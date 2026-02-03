Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Tirumala laddu ghee scam: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet decides to set up inquiry

Keshav said the Cabinet extensively reviewed key revelations, including ghee supply irregularities, relaxed tender norms, quality control failures, and forged documents
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduTirumala

Follow us on :

Follow Us