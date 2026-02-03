<p>Amid assurance by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to protect the interest of Indian agriculture and dairy sectors in the India-US trade deal, seafood and rice exporters have welcomed US tariff cut to 18 per cent and hope to jump their exports.</p><p>"Months of declining shipments, India's seafood exports to the United States are expected to recover after Washington agreed to cut tariffs to 18 percent from 25 percent," the Seafood Exporters' Association of India (SEAI) said on Tuesday.</p>.India-US trade deal slashes tariffs, lifts exports and markets.<p>The US is the biggest destination for India seafood with exports valued at $ 2.78 billion in 2024-25. However, this fiscal, after tariff was announced, 15 per cent in terms of quality while 6.3 per cent in terms of value of shipments declined during April to November compared to previous year. Now, Indian seafood consignments have level playing field with competitors like Ecuador, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, said an official in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.</p><p>While there is no clarity on other agriculture sector products deal between two countries, India's rice exporters have said that reduction in tariff would boost competitiveness and demand in key markets.</p><p>The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) said "Indian agri products continue to hold an indispensable position in global supply chains, and recent shipment patterns suggest clear demand resilience even under sharply higher duties."</p><p>India exported 1,99,0558 tonnes of basmati rice and 40,960 tonnes of non-basmati rice to the US during April-November of the current 2025-26 fiscal year. In the full 2024-25 fiscal, India exported 2,74,213 tonnes of basmati rice and 61,341 tonnes of non-basmati rice to the United States.</p><p>Akshay Gupta, Head of Bulk Exports at KRBL Ltd, said "The reduction in reciprocal tariffs... is expected to ease export-related cost pressures and provide much-needed support to pricing competitiveness.”</p><p>However, on the agricultural front, US secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins stated, "New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America." Rollins further pointed to the commercial implications, noting, "In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit,"</p><p>According to the data available, the agricultural trade deficit of the United States with India was $1.3 billion in 2024. The US agricultural exports in 2025 reached approximately 1.7 billion USD. The US has been urging India to open up its market to sell farm products like corn (maize), soybean oil, and dairy products, India has been resisting it to protect the domestic farmers.</p><p>Experts have cautioned the Centre about opening up agriculture products saying that if India relaxes rules on GM-free certification or cultural requirements, it could impact the livelihoods of millions of small-scale dairy farmers.</p>.India-US trade agreement: An explainer.<p>Ajay Srivastava, the founder of GTRI (Global Trade Research Initiative), “India has previously resisted opening sensitive sectors such as food grains, genetically modified products, and other regulated imports.”</p><p>He added, “Until there is a joint statement, negotiated text, and clarity on enforceability, this should be treated as a political signal—not a concluded trade deal. Caution, not celebration, is warranted,” he warned.</p><p>Even higher imports of US almonds, walnuts, and apples could directly affect farmers in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.</p>