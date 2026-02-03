Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Enforcement of e-khata system has paralysed property transactions: Former mayor Shivakumar

Shivakumar pointed at the Tumakuru City Corporation which has passed a resolution, declaring the current software flawed and decided to continue with the old system until the issues are resolved.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 16:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysurue-khata

Follow us on :

Follow Us